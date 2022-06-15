Scope

The Battery Materials Research section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the connections between processing, structure, and properties of innovative materials and devices for advanced battery applications.

Led by Dr. Taeseup Song from the Hanyang University, Korea, the Battery Materials Research section welcomes submissions in various domains of battery materials and electrochemistry, which aim to establish relationships between processing, structure, and properties for advanced battery applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

batteries for biomedical applications

batteries for electric vehicle applications

batteries for stationary energy storage applications

batteries for unforeseen applications

electrochemical characterisation, electrocatalytic materials, electrodeposition, and interfacial electrochemistry

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of novel materials and devices in the field of electrochemical energy storage.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the battery materials research, electrochemistry, and innovative materials and devices for advanced battery applications in alignment with SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of battery materials and electrochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.