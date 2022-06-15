Scope

The Battery Performance section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing battery performance and applications in energy storage.

Led by Dr. Gao Liu from Berkeley Lab (DOE), the Battery Performance section welcomes submissions in various domains of batteries and electrochemistry, which explore the connections between innovative concepts, system designs, and enhanced battery performance.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

battery performance and application in extreme conditions, such as low and high temperature, and radiation

battery performance in new frontiers, such as aviation and maritime

battery supply chain and recycling

characterization of new battery chemistry performance

characterization of performance for batteries with new designs or materials in existing chemistries

integration of batteries with renewable energy and electric grid

mechanism study of battery performance enhancement and degradation

new battery chemistry performance and its potential applications

new electrochemical system concepts for battery energy storage

new fields of application for state-of-the-art batteries and new battery chemistries

second life battery application

system-wide design-for-recycling for batteries

battery system-wide simulation and modeling

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative battery performance, system designs, and applications in energy storage.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the battery performance, system designs, and applications in energy storage, contributing to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of batteries and electrochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.