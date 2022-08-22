junyoung mun
Sungkyunkwan University
Jongno-gu, Republic of Korea
Specialty Chief Editor
Battery Performance
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
Institute of Chemical Technology
Mumbai, India
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Roorkee, India
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
University of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
Department of Physics, University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
Hanyang University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
Austrian Institute of Technology (AIT)
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE)
Richland, United States
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
Shanghai Dianji University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Battery Performance
Research Institute of Smart Ageing, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Battery Performance