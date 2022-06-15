Scope

The Battery Systems and Applications section is committed to publishing research centered on the study and development of electrochemical energy storage systems and their applications.

Under the guidance of Dr. Vijay Murugesan from Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (DOE), the Battery Systems and Applications section invites submissions that explore various aspects of electrochemical energy storage, aiming to enhance the understanding and advancement of materials properties and device performance in diverse battery systems.

This section considers topics such as:

cell design, module, and pack technology

data science-based modeling and predictions

fast charge battery systems for electric vehicle applications

flow, hybrid, lithium, and multivalent battery systems

long-duration batteries for large-scale applications

materials testing and performance predictions

modeling and validation of battery systems

monitoring, diagnostics, and prognosis of battery systems

safety, reliability, and resiliency validation

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the development, performance, and applications of various battery systems and technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development, performance, and applications of various battery systems and technologies, contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Battery Systems and Applications to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.