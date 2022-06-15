Scope

The Next Generation Batteries and Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advanced non-Li-ion battery technologies.

Led by Dr. Christopher Johnson from the Chemical Sciences and Engineering Division at Argonne National Laboratory (DOE), the Next Generation Batteries and Technologies section welcomes submissions in various domains of battery and electrochemistry research, which aim to advance the field and deepen our understanding of next-generation battery technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced characterization methods applied to non-Li-ion battery systems

computer-aided modeling and high-throughput methods for advances in battery material and electrolyte development

hybrid systems where integration of non-Li-ion batteries are technologically applied to Li-ion configured systems, including the use of supercapacitors and sodium-ion batteries

improving electrochemical interfaces and ion-transport in batteries by application of alternative stimuli and perturbation

new concepts in electrolytes and electrolyte systems that enable next-generation batteries, including solid-state electrolytes, ionic-liquids, hybrid-polymer/ceramic electrolytes, and new advanced solvents and additives for higher energy batteries with improved electrochemical interfacial passivation and mechanisms

non-Li-ion alkali and alkaline earth electrodes featured in sodium-ion, multivalent, and aluminum cation or fluoride anion batteries

advanced understanding, modeling, and results in Li-air or Li-oxygen batteries

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of next-generation battery technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the next-generation battery technologies and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of battery and electrochemistry research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.