Scope

The Supercapacitors section is dedicated to publishing cutting-edge research and comprehensive reviews on the latest advancements in supercapacitor technology and its emerging applications.

Under the guidance of Prof. Olivier Fontaine from the Université de Montréal, member of the Institut Universitaire de France, the section aims to serve as a key reference for best practices, reproducibility, and data management in supercapacitor research, while strengthening the scientific foundations and visibility of the supercapacitor community.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include, but are not limited to:

high-power batteries, pseudocapacitors, and hybrid capacitors that bridge the gap between supercapacitors and batteries

new electrode materials, electrolytes, and full-device architectures for advanced supercapacitors

formalisms, models, and equations that clarify and refine the conceptual understanding of supercapacitive behavior

artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning approaches applied to design, optimization, and data analysis in supercapacitor systems

operando and in-situ techniques for probing electrochemical mechanisms, especially in pseudocapacitive and hybrid systems

strategies for scalability, cell design, long-term stability, and industrial implementation of supercapacitor technologies

sustainability-oriented research, including responsible use of critical raw materials, eco-design, recyclability, and life-cycle assessment

electrochemical capacitors, pseudocapacitance, and hybrid charge storage mechanisms​



Submissions should provide comprehensive knowledge on innovative concepts, materials, and methodologies that contribute to improving energy and power performance, robustness, sustainability, and reliability in supercapacitors, thereby expanding their technological and societal impact.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding and development of supercapacitors and related devices in ways that contribute to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Studies that promote community-building—such as benchmarking efforts, shared protocols, and open data—as well as high-risk, high-novelty concepts that challenge established paradigms, are especially encouraged.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of supercapacitors to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.