Mission & scope

Frontiers in Behavioral Economics is a multidisciplinary journal expanding the understanding of human behavior.

Led by Field Chief Editor David Huffman (University of Pittsburgh, USA), the journal investigates how biases and cognitive limitations affect decision-making, spanning all areas of behavioral economics, from behavioral labor economics to culture and ethics.

The journal covers the following subject areas:

behavioral labor economics

behavioral microfoundations

behavioral public policy

culture and ethics

health behaviors

neuroeconomics.

Frontiers in Behavioral Economics welcomes both theoretical and empirical studies on how cognitive limitations and biases affect decision-making, including researchers' own biases. Research that addresses the internal and external validity of findings and considers a wide range of individual and collective outcomes is also encouraged.

Manuscripts relating to economics but without drawing on insights from behavioral economics, or contributing new insights to behavioral economics, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Manuscripts focused on fields outside of economics, such as psychology, or public health, are also outside the scope of the journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising of computational studies of public data include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Behavioral Economics is committed to advancing behavioral economics research by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public, enabling future scientific breakthroughs.