Mission & scope

Frontiers in Behavioral Economics publishes rigorous theoretical and empirical papers in all areas of behavioural economics with the aim to enhance our understanding of human behavior. Field Chief Editor Marina Della Giusta at the University of Reading is supported by a Board of international experts.

The journal regularly features Research Topics led by experts in the field inviting scholars to respond with relevant contributions to critical research questions in Behavioral Economics.

Frontiers in Behavioral Economics is firmly committed to publishing work that clearly demonstrates a commitment to illustrating arguments via consistent theories and rigorous causal inference. We expect papers to appropriately tackle the internal and external validity of their findings and focus on a broad set of individual and collective outcomes. We particularly welcome theoretical and empirical contributions that explore the role of cognitive limitations and biases in decision making, including those of researchers themselves.

Our inaugural sections include:

· Behavioral Economics of the Household, led by Almudena Sevilla

· Culture and Ethics, led by Nicola Lacetera

· Environmental Behaviors, Led by Lorenz Goette

Furthers sections are under development and will soon open for submissions, including:

· Neuroeconomics, led by Rosemarie Nagel

· Health Behaviors, led by Daniel Wiesen

· Behavioral Microfoundations, led by Subhasish Chowdhury

· Consumer Behaviors

· Behavioral Finance

We support diversity and encourage scholars whose institutions do not support open access research to approach us about financial support towards publication.