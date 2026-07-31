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University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Behavioral Economics
Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg
Würzburg, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral Labor Economics
Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Health Behaviors
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations