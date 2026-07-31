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Aerial view famous floating market in Thailand, Damnoen Saduak floating market, Farmer go to sell organic products, fruits, vegetables and Thai cuisine, Tourists visiting by boat, Ratchaburi, Thailand; Shutterstock ID 1836326647; purchase_order: Bynder; job: ; client: ; other:

    Frontiers in Behavioral Economics

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