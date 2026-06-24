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The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Bangalore, India
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of East Anglia
Norwich, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations