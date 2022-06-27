subhasish m. chowdhury
The University of Sheffield
Sheffield, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore
Bangalore, India
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of East Anglia
Norwich, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
UMR5824 Groupe d'Analyse et de Theorie Economique Lyon St Etienne
Écully, France
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Nottingham Business School, Nottingham Trent University
Nottingham, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Centre d'économie de l'environnement, faculté d'économie, université de Montpellier
Montpellier, France
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Kent State University
Kent, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Henley Business School, University of Reading
Reading, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Bilkent University
Ankara, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Ritsumeikan University
Kyoto, Japan
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of Arkansas
Fayetteville, United States
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
Dipartimento di Giurisprudenza e Scienze Politiche, Economiche e Sociali, Università degli Studi del Piemonte Orientale
Alessandria, Italy
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
ESADE Business School
Barcelona, Spain
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations
University of Southern Denmark
Odense, Denmark
Associate Editor
Behavioral Microfoundations