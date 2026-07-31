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Cornell University
Ithaca, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Health Behaviors
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Health Behaviors
London School of Economics and Political Science
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Health Behaviors
University of Technology Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Health Behaviors