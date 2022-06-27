Scope

This section solicits articles aimed at understanding how individual behavior affects our environment defined broadly, and how policies can alleviate the societal challenges that this generates: most of human behavior impacts the environment that surrounds us: consumption often uses energy and scarce natural resources as inputs, creating externalities in the form of pollution, and contributing to social and political tensions as resource scarcity increases. Mobility behaviors impose emissions on society at large but also generate externalities in the form of traffic congestion and accidents. More recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how individual behavior can generate large negative externalities in one’s social environment through the transmission of infectious diseases. Moreover, many of the tools to affect individual behavior are implemented through a political process, raising the question of what determines political support for such policies.

At the same time, policymakers have shown a strong demand for behavioral interventions to address some of these challenges. These range from nudges to increase the salience of one’s behavior to feedback interventions, social comparison, manipulations of defaults, and financial incentives. However, few of these interventions are fully understood in terms of the behavioral mechanisms they rely on and their welfare properties.

The scope of this section is to cover these topics from a behavioral economics perspective: this includes, both, new and original studies testing potential policy tools to theory aimed at understanding their welfare implications. Below is a list (by no means exclusive) of issues that we expect this section to include:

• The role of feedback and social comparison in household resource consumption.

• The role of incentives in household resource consumption.

• Short-term intertemporal substitution in environmental behaviors, e.g. energy consumption or traffic.

• The effectiveness of nudges in reducing the transmission of infectious diseases.

• The welfare properties of nudges.

We welcome a plurality of research methods, from controlled experiments to econometric analysis of archival data, secondary analysis of survey data, to historical inquiries, from the digitized analysis of text and language to qualitative methods. We also strongly encourage a clear conceptual framework to help understand the welfare implications.