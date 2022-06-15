Scope

The Behavioral Public Policy section is committed to publishing research centered on the intersection of human behavior and public policy.

Guided by Prof. Christopher Cotton from the Queen's University, Canada, the Behavioral Public Policy section invites submissions across various domains of behavioral public policy, which connect theoretical insights with practical applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include the following, in combination with insights from behavioral economics:

decision-making processes

environmental policy

health policy

labor market policy

law and regulation

political behavior

social policy

taxation and public finance

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between human behavior and public policy, leveraging insights from behavioral economics or creating new insights, and focusing on the listed topics to define the scope of the section.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: Good Health and Well-being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Climate Action, Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions, and Partnerships for the Goals.

The Behavioral Public Policy section does not consider submissions that lack a foundation in public policy. While we appreciate the importance of clinical studies, product efficacy, chemical biosafety, physical engineering biosafety, and medical treatment, these topics will not be considered unless they have a clear connection to the behavioral aspects of public policy. Additionally, submissions focusing solely on the sociology of risk, motor control, or neuroscience without a foundation in behavioral public policy will not be accepted. Our primary focus is on research that explores the intersection of human behavior and public policy across various domains, utilizing insights from behavioral economics, as outlined in the in-scope areas.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Behavioral Public Policy to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.