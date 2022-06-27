Scope

The ever increasing economic integration, a technological progress where “intelligent machines” have a more and more prominent role, the increasing attention of society to thorny global problems such as climate change and the respect of human rights, both generate new social dilemmas and make more “traditional” social choices more complex and in need of multiple approaches to face them. The scope of this section will be to cover topics at the intersection of behavioral economics, moral psychology, cultural economics, and ethics, in order to give a “house” to studies that increasingly rely on these disciplines to address social problems. Below is a list (by no mean exclusive) of issues that we expect this section to include:

· The role of moral reasoning in addressing social dilemmas

· The social support of ethically controversial markets

· Tech change and the quest for good and “meaningful” jobs

· The effects of culture, moral foundations and sentiments on economic and policy decisions

· Decision making of “intelligent” machines and economic behavior

· Persistence vs. transiency of culture and moral foundations

· Organizational purpose, culture, and social responsibility

· The effect of technological change and automation on the availability of “good” and “meaningful” jobs

· The coevolution of policy and cultural change

· The biological and cultural origins of preferences

We welcome a plurality of research methods, from controlled experiments to econometric analysis of archival data, from surveys to historical inquiries, from the digitized analysis of text and language to qualitative methods.