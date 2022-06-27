ennio bilancini
IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca
Lucca, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
IMT School for Advanced Studies Lucca
Lucca, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
School of Business and Social Sciences, Aarhus University
Aarhus, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
Aix Marseille Université, Aix Marseille School of Economics
Marseille, France
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
University of Bergamo
Bergamo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
University Carlo Cattaneo
Castellanza, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
Sohar University
Sohar, Oman
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
University of Zurich
Zürich, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics, Division of Social Sciences, The University of Chicago
Chicago, United States
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics
University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Community Reviewer
Culture and Ethics