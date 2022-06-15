Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA) at the University Pompeu Fabra University

Scope

The Neuroeconomics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of economics, psychology, and neuroscience.

Led by Prof. Rosemarie Nagel from the Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA) at Pompeu Fabra University, the Neuroeconomics section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroeconomics, which connect and enhance our understanding of decision-making processes and economic behavior with technical tools and models of neuroscience.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

affective science

behavioral and experimental economics

behavioral neuroscience

bounded rationality

cognition and reasoning

computational neuroscience

decision costs

emotion and perception

game theory

gender

hormone intakes

individual and social decision-making

internal representations

introspection

learning and adaptation

memory

mental models

neurobiological and pharmacological inputs

neuroimaging techniques (fMRI, EEG, MEG)

psychophysics

risk attitudes

social neuroscience

social preferences

static situations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between economic behavior, psychological factors, and neuroscientific principles.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, and SDG 5: Gender Equality.

The Neuroeconomics section does not consider studies with a stronger emphasis on animal, lesion, and genetic research, as these topics may not directly relate to the interdisciplinary study of economics, psychology, and neuroscience. However, the section does welcome research that integrates economic decision-making processes with clinical psychology or basic neuroscience, as long as it remains within the scope of neuroeconomics. Neuromarketing and research primarily concerned with psychopathology are also considered outside the scope of this section, as they may not directly contribute to the understanding of decision-making processes and economic behavior.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroeconomics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.