Scope

The Neuroeconomics section of Frontiers in Behavioral Economics aims to publish interdisciplinary research on theoretical, behavioral and experimental economics intertwined with psychologic and neuroscientific principles, tools, and data.

Neuroeconomics encompasses within economics behavioral and experimental economics based on game theory, theories of individual decision making, psychology, and statistics. Within neuroscience, subfields include computational neuroscience, affective science, behavioral neuroscience, and social neuroscience. The tools from neuroscience contain functional neuroimaging (fMRI), EEG, MEG, eye-tracking, skin-conductance, brain stimulation, (neuro)biological and pharmacological inputs as hormone intakes.

The section is especially focused on expanding our understanding of (bounded) rationality and decisions or predictions under limited cognition or reasoning, social preferences, or on randomness/ errors/ imprecisions/ noise/ biases. We are interested, amongst others in innovative mental models on individual or interactive/social decision making based on emotion, perception, introspection, cognition, de-and encoding, internal representations, memory, decision costs, psychophysics, and process data, in static situations, learning or adaptation, through human behavior and brain activity and other biological measures. The research may relate to economic situations in a broad sense.

The closet sister journal is Decision Neuroscience with a stronger focus on animal, lesion, and genetic studies than this section. Another area also not included is neuromarketing which is covered through Consumer Neuroergonomics in Frontiers in Neuroergonomics. The behavioral neuroscience journal is also closely related, containing questions about psychopathology, which is a lesser scope of this sub journal.