Scope

The Data Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of data science.

Led by Dr. Dongwon Lee from The Pennsylvania State University, the Data Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of data science, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced theories and applications of data analytics and exploratory analysis

big data and distributed algorithms and concepts

challenges, experiences, and lessons from industrial or domain-specific applications of data science

comparison, critique, evaluation, survey, and interpretation of data science methods, systems, tools, and infrastructure

ethics and reproducibility of data science research

modeling, acquisition, cleaning, integration, processing, management, and visualization of small/large data of diverse modalities including records, documents, time-series, graphs, networks, images, audios, videos, or web

modeling, detecting, and mitigating bias in data

statistics and machine learning, inference, optimization, and related data science issues

trustworthiness, robustness, interpretability, causality, explainability, fairness, security, and privacy aspects of data science

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of data science, encompassing both theoretical and practical perspectives.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Data Science section does not consider submissions that solely focus on algorithm performance comparison without a relevance to real-world applications or novel contributions to the field. However, studies that connect algorithm performance with practical applications or contribute to the advancement of industry, innovation, and infrastructure are welcome. Additionally, submissions lacking a strong theoretical foundation or practical significance are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of data science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.