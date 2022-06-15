Mission & scope

Frontiers in Bioinformatics publishes research on tools and algorithms used in the analysis of biological data. It is an open source, rigorously peer-reviewed journal led by an independent editorial board that consists of the group of world’s leading experts in various aspects of bioinformatics. We aim to be at the forefront of communicating cutting-edge research to researchers, academics, clinicians, policy makers and the public.

As biology is increasingly becoming a data driven science, analysis and interpretation of biological data becomes a critical aspect of every project. Specialized tools to perform such analysis have to combine biological insights with computer science, mathematics and statistics and their development and applications became known as bioinformatics. Frontiers in Bioinformatics aims at becoming a forum where new discoveries in all aspects of bioinformatics could be presented. We want to especially focus on new bioinformatics tools and novel applications that can bring new insights to specific biological problems, efforts that cross standard field boundaries and bring approaches that were never before applied to biological data. We want to help to explore the frontiers in bioinformatics.

Frontiers in Bioinformatics currently covers the areas of research in the specialty sections outlined below in alphabetical order, additional sections will be continuously added and we welcome submissions that may not fit into any currently existing sections as well as suggestions to create new specialty sections. All specialty sections publish original research, reviews, opinions and commentaries. This comprises the full spectrum of computational tools specific to the analysis of biological data.





• Computational BioImaging, led by Prof. Kevin Eliceiri - University of Wisconsin-Madison, USA

• Data Visualization, led by Profs Sean O'Donoghue & Barbora Kozlikova- Garvan Institute of Medical Research, Australia & Masaryk University, Czechia

• Drug Discovery in Bioinformatics, led by Profs Charlotte Deane & Garrett M. Morris - Oxford University, UK

• Genomic Analysis, led by Prof. Joao Setubal - University of Sao Paulo, Brazil

• Integrative bioinformatics, led by Prof. Zhi-Ping Liu -Shandong University, China

• Network Bioinformatics, led by Prof. Patrick Aloy - IRB Barcelona, Spain

• Protein Bioinformatics, led by Prof. Daisuke Kihara - Purdue University, USA

• Single Cell Bioinformatics, led by Prof. Martin Hemberg - Harvard University, USA

• Evolutionary Bioinformatics, led by Prof. Sudhir Kumar - Temple University, USA

Frontiers in Bioinformatics complements our sister journal Frontiers in Genetics. This journal makes use of the unique Frontiers platform for Open-Access publishing and research networking for scientists, enabling an equal opportunity to seek, share and create knowledge. Research Topics are particularly well suited to introduce new developments and directions in all aspects of bioinformatics.