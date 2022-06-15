Mission & scope

Frontiers in Bioinformatics is a multidisciplinary journal that investigates the tools and algorithms used to analyze biological data.

Led by Field Chief Prof Editor Adam Godzik (University of California, Riverside, USA), the journal, indexed in PubMed Central, DOAJ, Scopus and WoS ESCI, seeks research that combines biological insights with computer science, mathematics, and statistics enabling analysis and interpretation of biological data.

This journal covers a wide range of topics, including but not limited to:

computational bioimaging

data visualization

drug discovery in bioinformatics

genomic analysis

integrative bioinformatics

network bioinformatics

protein bioinformatics

RNA bioinformatics

single cell bioinformatics

evolutionary bioinformatics.

Frontiers in Bioinformatics welcomes research that centers around new bioinformatics tools and novel applications that can bring insights to specific biological problems - efforts that cross standard field boundaries and bring approaches never before applied to biological data. This comprises the full spectrum of computational tools specific to analyzing biological data.

The journal encourages the submission of manuscripts that advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, with a particular focus on SDG 14: life below water, SDG 15: life on land, SDG 4: quality education, SDG 9: industry, innovation, and infrastructure, and SDG 17: partnerships for the goals.

Frontiers in Bioinformatics is a community partner of the International Meeting on Visualizing Biological Data (VIZBI), supporting the research community advancing methods and tools for biological data visualization and visual analytics.

Manuscripts that focus solely on clinical oncology, cancer treatment, and patient care, without a clear relevance to bioinformatics, are not suitable for publication in this journal. Studies that do not utilize computational methods to analyze biological data or do not contribute to the development of bioinformatics tools and resources fall outside the journal's scope. Please note this journal does not accept mendelian randomization or bibliometric studies.

Frontiers in Bioinformatics commitment is to advance research on data-driven approaches to analyze biological data, recognizing the increasing importance of combined methods in the field, by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public to enable future scientific breakthroughs.