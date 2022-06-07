valeria chiono
Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Polytechnic University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
University of Oslo
Oslo, Norway
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
University of Cologne
Cologne, Germany
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Institute of Biomedical Sciences Abel Salazar, University of Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Imaging and Diagnostics
Experimental Surgery, Center for Clinical Research, Ruhr-University Bochum
Bochum, Germany
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Maastricht University
Maastricht, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Institute of Glass and Ceramics, Department of Materials Science and Engineering, Faculty of Technology, Friedrich Alexander University Erlangen-Nuremberg
Erlangen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Aarhus University
Aarhus, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Yıldız Technical University
Istanbul, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies
University of Araraquara
Araraquara, Brazil
Community Reviewer
Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology
Jiangsu University of Technology
Changzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Carnegie Mellon University
Pittsburgh, United States
Community Reviewer
Imaging and Diagnostics