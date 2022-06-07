juan pablo aguilar aleman
School of Engineering and Sciences, Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM)
Monterrey, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
School of Engineering and Sciences, Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESM)
Monterrey, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Center for Applied Nanotechnology, Faculty of Sciences, Universidad Mayor
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Goethe University Frankfurt
Frankfurt, Germany
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
UMR7315 Institute of Research on Ceramics (IRCER), Université de Limoges, CNRS
Limoges, France
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Institute of Odontology, Sahlgrenska Academy, University of Gothenburg
Gothenburg, Sweden
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Institute of Science and Technology Austria (IST Austria)
Klosterneuburg, Austria
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Guangdong Provincial People's Hospital
Guangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
University Niccolò Cusano
Rome, Italy
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
University of Ottawa
Ottawa, Canada
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Sun Yat-sen University
Guangzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
University of Surrey
Guildford, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
School of Medicine, Stanford University
Stanford, United States
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Department of Pharmacology, Biomedicine Discovery Institute, Faculty of Medicine, Nursing & Health Sciences, Monash University
Clayton, Australia
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Hannover Medical School
Hanover, Germany
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
Department of Biomedical Engineering, Faculty of Technology, Kocaeli University
İzmit, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Community Reviewer
Bio-interactions and Bio-compatibility