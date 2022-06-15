Scope

The Bioinspired and Complex Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring biomimetic materials and their applications.

Led by Prof. Silvia Farè from Politecnico di Milano, the Bioinspired and Complex Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomimetic materials, including aspects of nanocomposite materials, which seek to address biomedical applications and open questions by drawing inspiration from nature.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioinspired actuators

bioinspired composite materials

bioinspired materials synthesis

biomedical uses of biomimetic materials

biomimicry approach for unsolved biomedical applications

eco-friendly low-carbon-footprint materials inspired by nature

mechanical or nanomechanical properties mimicking the ones required for specific biomedical applications

multifunctional complex materials

novel characterization techniques for natural and bioinspired materials

smart bioinspired materials with properties which respond to external and/or biological stimuli

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structure-properties relationships and the synthesis, processing techniques, and characterization methods of bioinspired and complex materials. Considerations of material sustainability and carbon footprint are particularly welcome in the context of medical applications. Innovative approaches are strongly encouraged.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 5 (Gender Equity), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomimetic materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.