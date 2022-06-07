Main content

Specialty chief editor silvia fare' Politecnico di Milano Milan , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Bioinspired and Complex Materials

Scope The Bioinspired and Complex Materials section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across all aspects of biomimetic materials. Biomimicry is a topical branch of science and engineering that investigates how a solution to some biomedical applications or open questions can be solved by taking inspiration from nature. Bioinspired and complex materials are those materials that do not exist in nature but that take lessons from either the structure of natural materials or the methods by which materials are synthesized in nature. The mimicking of nature could often include aspects of nanocomposite materials. The underlying focus on materials thus requires consideration of some aspect of structure-properties relationships, in areas including, but not limited to: • Mechanical or nanomechanical properties • Multifunctional complex materials • Bioinspired composite materials • Bioinspired actuators • Materials with properties which respond to external, biologically compatible stimuli • Bioinspired materials synthesis • Eco-friendly low-carbon-footprint materials inspired by nature • Novel characterization techniques for natural and bioinspired materials • Medical uses of biomimetic materials All studies must contribute fundamental insights into materials science, material properties, or materials synthesis. Novelty in synthesis, processing techniques, and characterization methods is encouraged. Considerations of material sustainability and carbon footprint are particularly welcome in the context of medical applications. Frontiers in Biomaterials Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Biomater. Sci.

Abbreviation fbiom

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

