aumber abbas
Jiangsu University of Technology
Changzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Jiangsu University of Technology
Changzhou, China
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Khalifa University
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Delft University of Technology
Delft, Netherlands
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Université Catholique de Louvain
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland
Dublin, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
University at Buffalo
Buffalo, United States
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Northeastern University
Boston, United States
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Üsküdar University
Üsküdar, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
University of Bristol
Bristol, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Cancer Early Detection Advanced Research Center, Knight Cancer Institute, Oregon Health & Science University
Portland, United States
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Instituto de Investigação e Inovação em Saúde, Universidade do Porto
Porto, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
Alma Mater Studiorum, University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
University of Pavia
Pavia, Italy
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
University of Galway
Galway, Ireland
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials
University of Bergamo
Bergamo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Bioinspired and Complex Materials