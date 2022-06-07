Main content

Specialty chief editor paulo bartolo Nanyang Technological University Singapore , Singapore Specialty Chief Editor Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology

Scope The Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology section aims to be a major interdisciplinary forum, publishing high-quality peer-reviewed original research articles, authoritative reviews, and opinion papers on the broadly field of biomaterials manufacturing and technology for biomedical applications. Topics include, but are not limited to: • Design of biomedical devices, including novel materials (4D, metamaterials, biological materials; combinatorial approaches for biomaterials design and development); design tools (bioinspired design, generative design, topology optimization, design for manufacturing, biological and structural design). • Advanced manufacturing systems, including nanomanufacturing, additive manufacturing, bioprinting, robotic printing, hybrid systems, and multi-modal systems. • Advanced digital technologies for biomaterials science and biomedical applications, including computer modelling and simulation, visualization tools, artificial intelligence, and data analytics. • Biomedical devices, including wearables, implantable devices, organs-on-a-chip and lab-on-a-chip, microfluidics, biosensors, and bioelectronics. • Biointerfaces, including surface functionalization, modifications and enhancements, antimicrobial and antiviral surfaces and coatings and biocompatibility studies. • Standards and medical device regulation of patient-specific implants and biomedical devices. Frontiers in Biomaterials Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Biomater. Sci.

Abbreviation fbiom

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

