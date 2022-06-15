Scope

The Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary field of biomaterials manufacturing and technology for biomedical applications.

Led by Prof. Paulo Bartolo from Nanyang Technological University, the Biomaterials Manufacturing and Technology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomaterials science, which connect between the design, manufacturing, and application of biomedical devices and materials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced digital technologies for biomaterials science and biomedical applications

advanced manufacturing systems including nanomanufacturing, additive manufacturing, bioprinting, robotic printing, hybrid systems, and multi-modal systems

biointerfaces

biomedical devices such as wearables, implantable devices, organs-on-a-chip and lab-on-a-chip, microfluidics, biosensors, and bioelectronics

design of biomedical devices, including novel materials and design tools

standards and medical device regulation of patient-specific implants and biomedical devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, implementation, and evaluation of biomaterials and related technologies for biomedical applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which contribute to Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Topics related to large-scale industrial manufacturing processes and general manufacturing technologies that do not specifically focus on biomaterials are out of scope and should instead be submitted to Frontiers in Manufacturing Technology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomaterials science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.