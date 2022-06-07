Main content

Specialty chief editor valeria chiono Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Polytechnic University of Turin Turin , Italy Specialty Chief Editor Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies

Scope The Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies section publishes high-quality fundamental and basic research that covers the wide range of chemical, physical, and biological aspects surrounding the design of biomaterials for regenerative medicine. This is a growing part of the biomaterials field that shows the most recent research related to tissue and organ regeneration, involving biomaterials, cells, and stimuli. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: · Design of scaffolds for Tissue Engineering · Scaffolds’ fabrication methods, · Scaffolds’ surface modifications, · Systems for molecules and signal release, · Stimuli-responsive biomaterial that can induce the host tissue to regenerate · In vitro models for studying fundamental biomaterials science Topics related to the development of biomaterials, Bio-Interactions and Bio-Compatibility, Delivery Systems and Controlled Release, and imaging related to other applications should be submitted to specific sections of the journal. The manuscripts and studies focusing on clinical and translational research do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. Frontiers in Biomaterials Science is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Biomater. Sci.

Abbreviation fbiom

Electronic ISSN Coming soon

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

