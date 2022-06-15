Scope

The Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the design and development of biomaterials for regenerative medicine applications, including scaffolds, hydrogels and nanomedicine.

Led by Prof. Valeria Chiono from the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering at Politecnico di Torino in Turin (Italy), the Biomaterials Science for Regenerative Therapies section welcomes submissions in various domains of biomaterials science, which connect fundamental research with practical applications in tissue and organ regeneration.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

design of scaffolds and hydrogels for tissue engineering and/or drug release

in vitro models exploiting biomaterials

in vitro models for fundamental studies and early validation of biomaterials

design of new methods for testing relevant biomaterial properties

fabrication methods for scaffolds

injectable and bio-printable hydrogels

surface modifications of biomaterials, scaffolds and hydrogels

hydrogels and scaffolds for the release of molecules and/or micro/nanoparticles

stimuli-responsive biomaterials that can induce host tissue regeneration

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of biomaterials in regenerative therapies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goals 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

Topics related to the development of biomaterials, bio-interactions and bio-compatibility, delivery systems and controlled release, and imaging related to other applications are out of scope, and should be submitted to other sections of Frontiers in Biomaterials Science. Studies focusing on clinical and translational research are also excluded, and should be submitted to Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomaterials science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.