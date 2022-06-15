Mission & scope

Frontiers in Biophysics is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes high-quality research in biophysics, an exciting and interdisciplinary field where challenging questions of a biological nature are addressed using physical approaches.

Led by Field Chief Editor David Alsteens from Université Catholique de Louvain, Frontiers in Biophysics welcomes contributions that utilize physical principles and methods to address fundamental questions in biology. This includes but is not limited to techniques such as spectroscopy, microscopy, imaging, computational modeling, and theoretical analysis.

Topics include, but are not limited to:

coacervates and biological condensates

mechanotransduction and mechanobiology

membrane pores, channels, and transporters

protein structure and dynamics

Emphasis is placed on studies that provide quantitative and theoretically based analyses of biological phenomena. Contributions should aim to elucidate underlying principles, mechanisms, and interactions using mathematical models and statistical methods. "Frontiers in Biophysics" encourages interdisciplinary collaboration among biologists, physicists, chemists, mathematicians, and engineers. Interdisciplinary studies that integrate concepts and techniques from multiple disciplines to address biological questions are highly valued.

Authors are encouraged to adhere to the highest standards of scientific rigor, transparency, and reproducibility in their research. Submissions undergo a rigorous peer-review process, conducted by experts in the relevant subfields of biophysics.

Frontiers in Biophysics is committed to advancing developments in the field by providing open access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.