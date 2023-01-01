Mission & scope

Frontiers in Biophysics is an innovative journal that aim at publishing high-quality and rigorously peer-reviewed research in Biophysics, an exciting and interdisciplinary field, in which ambitious questions of a biological nature are tackled using physical approaches. At the frontier between biology and physics, this discipline relies on the precision of physical approaches to describe the complexity of biological systems, providing a quantitative, theoretically based, analysis of the problem under study.

All specialty sections of Frontiers in Biophysics are open-access with the goal of publishing outstanding research publications, review articles, commentaries, and ideas about various aspects of Biophysics. Areas covered by this journal include, but are not limited to:

•Membrane Pores, Channels and Transporters

• Protein Structure and Dynamics

• Mechanotransduction and Mechanobiology

• Coarcevates and Biological Condensates

Both theoretical and experimental results are welcome. Research focusing on biological systems and phenomena without taking a biophysical approach might be more pertinent for Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology or another of our sister journals in the Frontiers Biosciences portfolio.