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University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Princeton University
Princeton, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
University of Colorado
Denver, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Faculty of Chemistry
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics