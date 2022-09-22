rita grandori
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Princeton University
Princeton, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
University of Colorado
Denver, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Technion Israel Institute of Technology, Faculty of Chemistry
Haifa, Israel
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
University of East Anglia
Norwich, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Weill Cornell Medicine, Cornell University
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Tel-Hai College
Tel Hai, Israel
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
San Antonio, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Chemical Biology Program, Sloan Kettering Insitute, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Department of Materials Science, School of Science, University of Milano-Bicocca
Milano, Italy
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
Harvard Medical School
Boston, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
University of Warsaw
Warsaw, Poland
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
University of California, Merced
Merced, United States
Associate Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics