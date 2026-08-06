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Nuclear pore: nuclear pore complexes allow the transport of molecules across the nuclear envelope. PDB source 5A9Q, 5IJN. 3d rendering; Shutterstock ID 2183655515; purchase_order: Main Visual; job: ; client: ; other:

    Frontiers in Biophysics

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