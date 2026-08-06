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Université Catholique de Louvain
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Biophysics
Clemson University
Clemson, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Coacervates and Biological Condensates
University of Milano-Bicocca
Milan, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Protein Structure and Dynamics
University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters