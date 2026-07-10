Mini Review
Published on 10 Jul 2026
Intrinsically disordered regions as drivers of protein aggregation: mechanisms, phase separation, and emerging predictive frameworks
in Protein Structure and Dynamics
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Mini Review
Published on 10 Jul 2026
in Protein Structure and Dynamics
Original Research
Accepted on 23 Jun 2026
in Protein Structure and Dynamics
Review
Published on 03 Dec 2025
in Protein Structure and Dynamics
Original Research
Published on 23 May 2025
in Protein Structure and Dynamics
Review
Published on 04 Apr 2025
in Protein Structure and Dynamics
Review
Published on 06 Nov 2024
in Protein Structure and Dynamics
Original Research
Published on 23 Feb 2024
in Protein Structure and Dynamics
Mini Review
Published on 17 Jul 2023
in Protein Structure and Dynamics