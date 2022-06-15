Scope

The Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of integral membrane proteins and their role in mediating the movement of ions, organic molecules, drugs, and polymers across cellular membrane barriers.

Led by Dr. Olga Vinogradova from the University of Connecticut, the Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biophysics, which contribute to a deeper understanding of the roles and functions of these proteins in physiology, systems, and regulation.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

biophysical methods in membrane protein structural biology

computational simulation of membrane proteins

high-resolution microscopy of membrane proteins

inter- and intra-molecular interactions in tissue, cells, native membranes, reconstituted systems, and model systems

molecular dynamics or systems simulation of membrane proteins

single molecule approaches to study membrane proteins

spectroscopy of membrane proteins

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular and atomistic understanding of how channels and transporters mediate selectivity, conductivity, gating, transmembrane translocation, and regulation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biophysics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.