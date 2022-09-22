olga vinogradova
University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
University of Connecticut
Storrs, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
University of Calcutta
Kolkata, India
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
University of Costa Rica
San José, Costa Rica
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (DOE)
Livermore, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
Midwestern University
Glendale AZ, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
Center of Physiology, Pathophysiology and Biophysics, Paracelsus Medical University
Nuremberg, Germany
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
Comprehensive NeuroAIDS Center, Lewis Katz School of Medicine, Temple University
Philadelphia, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Worcester, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
University of Minnesota Duluth
Duluth, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
Georgia State University
Atlanta, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
Department of Community Dentistry, School of Dental Medicine, Case Western Reserve University
Cleveland, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters
University of California, Davis
Davis, United States
Associate Editor
Membrane Pores, Channels, and Transporters