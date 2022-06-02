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Open University of Israel
Ra'anana, Israel
Community Reviewer
Science of Birding
Open University of Israel
Ra'anana, Israel
Community Reviewer
Science of Birding
Centre for Ecological Research, Hungarian Academy of Science
Tihany, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Bird Movements and Migration
Institute of Ecology, Genetics and Evolution of Buenos Aires, University of Buenos Aires
Ciudad autónoma de Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Complutense University of Madrid
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Bird Conservation and Management
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Science of Birding
CONICET Instituto de Bio y Geociencias del NOA (IBIGEO)
Rosario de Lerma, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Science of Birding
Heligoland Bird Observatory
Wilhelmshaven, Germany
Community Reviewer
Bird Movements and Migration
University of Valencia
Valencia, Spain
Community Reviewer
Bird Movements and Migration
Point Blue Conservation Science
Petaluma, United States
Community Reviewer
Bird Conservation and Management
Independent researcher
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Department of Ecological and Biological Sciences, University of Tuscia
Viterbo, Italy
Community Reviewer
Science of Birding
Seoul National University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
University of Rochester
Rochester, United States
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior