Scope

The Bird Ecology and Behavior section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of avian ecology and behavior.

Led by Prof. Roi Dor from Open University of Israel, the Bird Ecology and Behavior section welcomes submissions in various domains of avian ecology, which connect and enhance the understanding of ecological principles across different taxa.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

behavioral ecology

community ecology

conservation ecology and ethology

ecosystem ecology

evolutionary ecology

global change ecology

landscape ecology

macroecology

microbial ecology

molecular ecology

organismal ecology

population ecology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interplay between bird ecology and behavior, as well as their implications for broader ecological understanding.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of avian ecology to researchers, industry, policymakers, conservationists and the public worldwide.