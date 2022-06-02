Main content

Specialty chief editor david koons Colorado State University Fort Collins, United States Specialty Chief Editor Bird Ecology and Behavior

Scope The Bird Ecology and Behavior specialty section of Frontiers in Bird Science publishes high-quality fundamental and applied studies across the fields of ecology and Behavior in Ornithology. Bird Ecology and Behavior, led by Dr. David Koons, Colorado State University, welcomes high-quality avian studies across all realms of ecology. As some of the most recognizable organisms to people on the planet, studies of birds have the ability to engage future generation and advance not only our understanding of avian ecology, but also ecological understanding across all taxa. Research Topics will thread connections between Bird Ecology and Behavior with other Sections in this journal as well as other Frontiers journals to bring widespread attention to important applied and basic science studies of avian ecology and behavior. This section of Frontiers in Bird Science is currently considering manuscripts in the following branches of avian ecology as well as others: - Molecular Ecology; - Microbial Ecology; - Organismal Ecology; - Behavioral Ecology (studies of Ethology would be better suited to other outlets); - Population Ecology; - Evolutionary Ecology; - Community Ecology; - Landscape Ecology; - Macroecology; - Ecosystem Ecology; - Global Change Ecology;

Facts Short name Front. Bird Sci.

Abbreviation fbirs

Electronic ISSN 2813-3870

Indexed in Google Scholar, CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Submission Bird Ecology and Behavior welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Bird Ecology and Behavior, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

