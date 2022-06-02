guy beauchamp
Independent researcher
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Independent researcher
Montreal, Canada
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Seoul National University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
University of Rochester
Rochester, United States
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
National Scientific and Technical Research Council (CONICET)
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Museum and Institute of Zoology, Polish Academy of Sciences
Warsaw, Poland
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
University of Wisconsin–Parkside
Kenosha, United States
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Rollins College
Winter Park, United States
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Centro de Investigacao em Biodiversidade e Recursos Geneticos (CIBIO-InBIO)
Vairão, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
University of Helsinki
Helsinki, Finland
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
University of Veterinary Medicine Budapest
Budapest, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Department of New Biology, Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST)
Daegu, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Babeș-Bolyai University
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University
Philadelphia, United States
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior
Czech University of Life Sciences Prague
Prague, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Bird Ecology and Behavior