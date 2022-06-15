Scope

The Blockchain for Good section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the ethical, responsible, and innovative applications of blockchain technology.

Led by Dr. Glenn Parry from the University of Surrey, the Blockchain for Good section welcomes submissions in various domains of blockchain research, which connect theory and practice to explore the technology's potential for positive impact.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adoption and scalability of blockchain for good initiatives

case studies on practical implementation of blockchain for good

commons management and politics of power in blockchain

development and implementation of blockchain for good

economic and financial models related to blockchain

emerging markets and blockchain technology

evaluation methods for blockchain initiatives

futurism and governance in blockchain

innovation frameworks for blockchain for good

measurement of impact in blockchain projects

pedagogy and ethics of research in blockchain for good

policy papers on compliance and regulation in blockchain

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the ethical, responsible, and innovative applications of blockchain technology, as well as its potential to create positive change in various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the ethical, responsible, and innovative applications of blockchain technology, and SDGs 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

The Blockchain for Good section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on traditional finance, investment strategies, or security measures without a clear connection to ethical, responsible, and innovative applications of blockchain technology for social impact, sustainability, or societal benefits. Studies that do not demonstrate a relevance to the greater good or positive change in various fields are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of blockchain research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.