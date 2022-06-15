Scope

The Blockchain for Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the application of blockchain and related distributed ledger technologies in scientific research and knowledge creation.

Led by Dr. Sean Manion from Equideum Health and Dr. Wendy Charles from the University of Colorado Denver, the Blockchain for Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of blockchain technology, which aim to enhance the research process and address current challenges in the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

decentralized data storage

decentralized machine learning and AI

incentive structures, game theory, and signaling

integration in centralized (legacy) structures

intellectual property

legal aspects

new data handling paradigms (e.g., zero-knowledge, multi-party computation, novel trust chains)

novel altmetrics

novel business models for research service providers

organizational and administrative overhead (reduction)

peer-review process

research data

research funding

research subject privacy

researcher identity

standardization/exchange

trusted hardware

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of blockchain technology and its potential impact on scientific research and knowledge creation.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of blockchain technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.