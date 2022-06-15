Scope

The Blockchain Technologies section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancements in the systems, software, and architecture of blockchain networks.

Led by a team of expert researchers and professionals, the Blockchain Technologies section welcomes submissions in various domains of blockchain technology, which aim to enhance the understanding and development of scalable, verifiable, and secure systems in all areas of blockchain applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

blockchain architecture

cryptology

decentralized autonomous organizations

distributed autonomous organizations

distributed consensus

distributed ledger technologies

formal methods

identity, privacy, and anonymity

network protocols

non-blockchain distributed ledger technologies (e.g., Hashgraph)

performance and scalability

security coding

smart contracts

software development

software verification and validation

system architecture and virtual machines

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of blockchain technologies, focusing on the development and improvement of systems, software, and architecture.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Blockchain Technologies section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on blockchain-related topics, or those that primarily address unrelated fields such as clinical studies, product efficacy, or non-technical social sciences. Articles should have a strong connection to blockchain technology and its applications, including but not limited to blockchain architecture, cryptology, decentralized autonomous organizations, distributed consensus, and smart contracts, to be considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of blockchain technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.