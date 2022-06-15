Scope

The Smart Contracts section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of smart contracts in blockchain and distributed ledger technology.

Led by Prof. Christopher Clack from University College London, the Smart Contracts section welcomes submissions in various domains of blockchain technology, which aim to enhance the understanding and utility of smart contracts for businesses and society.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

barriers to adoption of smart contracts

best practices in adoption of smart contracts

business advantages and risks of using smart contracts

challenges in interpreting the code of smart contracts

extended exemplary use cases

legal challenges in considering smart contracts as legally binding

privacy and anonymity in smart contracts

social implications of the use of smart contracts

technical challenges in translating contracts written in natural language into code

technical risks in adopting the code to enforce smart contracts

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of smart contracts, their development, and their potential impact on businesses and society.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.

The Smart Contracts section does not consider research that is unrelated to the development, implementation, or analysis of smart contracts. This includes studies on smart materials, smart devices, or other smart technologies that do not have a fundamental basis in the field of smart contracts and their applications. However, research that explores the intersection of these technologies with smart contracts and their potential impact on businesses and society is welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of blockchain technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.