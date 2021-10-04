Scope

The Behavioural Aspects in Cancer Screening and Diagnosis section is committed to publishing research centered on the social, behavioral, and structural factors influencing early cancer detection and diagnosis.

Under the guidance of Prof. Christian Von Wagner from University College London, the Behavioural Aspects in Cancer Screening and Diagnosis section encourages submissions that explore the social, behavioral, and structural dimensions of early cancer detection, aiming to improve cancer outcomes and reduce social inequalities in awareness and screening participation.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

behavioral and implementation-related aspects of cancer screening, including acceptability, uptake, and equity implications of risk stratification and new screening modalities

engagement with cancer screening programs by stakeholders in health and social care

research on the social dimensions of uptake of novel tests for early signs of cancer, such as Multi Cancer Early Detection Tests

campaigns to increase awareness of cancer symptoms and screening programmes and reduce socioeconomic inequalities

improving patient-reported experiences associated with cancer screening

mixed methods research to examine system-level, organizational, and social barriers shaping pathways to diagnosis

Submissions should focus on social and behavioral factors shaping access to cancer screening and early diagnosis, particularly among socioeconomically and ethnically diverse populations.

Studies focusing primarily on the lifestyle risk factors and clinical performance of screening technologies, diagnostic accuracy, biomarker discovery, biological risk prediction or behavioral risk factors fall outside the scope of this section. and might be better suited to the Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention section of Frontiers in Oncology.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions on campaigns to increase awareness and reduce socioeconomic inequalities, and engagement with cancer screening programs, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Behavioural Aspects in Cancer Screening and Diagnosis to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.