Mission & scope

Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society is a multidisciplinary journal exploring the societal dimensions of primary, secondary and tertiary cancer prevention and control.

Led by Field Chief Editor Eero Pukkala from Finnish Cancer Registry - Institute of Statistical and Epidemiological Cancer Research, Helsinki, Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society welcomes research contributions in various domains of cancer prevention and control, aiming to bridge the gap between understanding cancer risk factors and implementing effective strategies. Topics include, but are not limited to:

behavioural aspects in cancer screening and diagnosis

cancer survival

methodologies of cancer epidemiology

multifaceted approaches in cancer support

social determinants in cancer

workplace, living environments, and cancer

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being. By focusing on the societal and health system dimensions of cancer control, addressing socioeconomic disparities in cancer risk and survival, the journal aligns with the objective of improving overall health and well-being. Through the dissemination of research and knowledge on societally grounded cancer control approaches, the journal contributes to global efforts to reduce the overall impact of cancer on populations and societies and improve the quality of life for individuals and communities affected by cancer.

Manuscripts relating to basic science or cancer diagnostics and treatment without elements linking these issues to cancer control activities in society are not suitable for publication in this journal and might be better suited to the Cancer Epidemiology and Prevention section of Frontiers in Oncology. Additionally, case reports of small groups of people are not of interest unless they demonstrate a method that can be generalized to large population groups to serve cancer control programs.

Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society is committed to advancing developments in the field of cancer control and society by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.