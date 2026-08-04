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Finnish Cancer Registry - Institute of Statistical and Epidemiological Cancer Research
Helsinki, Finland
Field Chief Editor
Frontiers in Cancer Control and Society
Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center
Philadelphia, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Social Determinants in Cancer
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Behavioural Aspects in Cancer Screening and Diagnosis
Institute of Oncology Ljubljana
Ljubljana, Slovenia
Specialty Chief Editor
Cancer Survival