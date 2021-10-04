Scope

The Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing the well-being and quality of life for cancer patients and survivors.

Led by Dr. Eric Van Breda from the University of Antwerp, the Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cancer care support, which address the multifaceted needs of cancer patients and survivors.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

complementary therapies and alternative medicine

ergo- and occupational therapy

exercise therapies and physical activity programs

family and occupational life reintegration

nursing and paramedical interventions

nutritional therapy

rehabilitation programs and interventions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about multidisciplinary and holistic approaches to cancer support, emphasizing innovative interventions and practices that contribute to the overall well-being of individuals affected by cancer.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the complementary therapies, ergo- and occupational therapy, exercise therapies, family and occupational life reintegration, nursing and paramedical interventions, nutritional therapy, and rehabilitation programs and interventions in relation to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer care support to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.