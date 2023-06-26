claudiu avram
West University of Timișoara
Timișoara, Romania
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
West University of Timișoara
Timișoara, Romania
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
San Carlos University Clinical Hospital
Madrid, Spain
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
University of South Carolina
Columbia, United States
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
University of Salamanca
Salamanca, Spain
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
University of Hull
Hull, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
Greater Poland Cancer Center (GPCC)
Poznań, Poland
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
The University of Melbourne
Parkville, Australia
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
The Daffodil Centre, Faculty of Medicine and Health, The University of Sydney
Kings Cross, Australia
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
Victor Babes University of Medicine and Pharmacy
Timisoara, Romania
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
Unit of Rehabilitation Medicine, Department for Oncological Pathways Clinical Activities and Critical Area, G. Pascale National Cancer Institute Foundation (IRCCS)
Naples, Italy
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
Menzies Health Institute, Griffith University
Gold Coast, Australia
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
New York, United States
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support
Ludwig Boltzmann Institute for Rehabilitation Research
Vienna, Austria
Community Reviewer
Multifaceted Approaches in Cancer Support