Scope

The Social Determinants in Cancer section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the connection between social factors and cancer outcomes.

Led by Dr. Ana Maria Lopez from Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, the Social Determinants in Cancer section welcomes submissions in various domains of cancer research, which explore the relationship between social determinants and cancer incidence, treatment, and prevention.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cancer care models addressing socially induced inequities in outcomes and survival disparities

connections between social determinants and cancer health outcomes, including the impact of social factors on population cancer incidence

impact of social determinants on access to care, treatment, and survivorship

influence of social factors on clinical trial participation, population research, and screening participation, and ways to increase social engagement

ways of disseminating current research and stratifying results to aid long-term cancer control planning

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various social factors that influence cancer outcomes and support working towards building equal, equitable, and inclusive interventions to help control cancer across all people, globally.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of social determinants in cancer and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cancer research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.