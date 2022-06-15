Scope

The Cellular Neuropathology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of pathological processes that drives cellular damage across diverse disease systems.

Led by Dr. Dirk M. Hermann from the University of Duisburg-Essen, the Cellular Neuropathology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular neuroscience, that strengthen insights into disease mechanisms, diagnostics, and treatment, including studies relevant to the developing and aging brain.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cellular and tissue-level pathologies

degenerative, ischemic, hemorrhagic, traumatic, inflammatory, infectious, and cancer-related pathologies, as well as sleep disorders and epilepsies

genetically, pharmacologically, and surgically induced animal models of disease

cellular, organoid and patient- derived models of disease

studies on human patient samples and tissues

molecular and subcellular processes and mechanisms

electrophysiological processes, functions and dysfunctions

pathological aspects of neurodevelopment and aging

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the pathological mechanisms and processes involved in cellular damage, with a focus on improving disease diagnostics and therapy.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Cellular Neuropathology section does not consider submissions focused on randomized clinical trials. It also does not consider submissions on general health and disease topics without direct relevance to neuropathology. In addition, molecular biology and gene expression studies will only be considered if they clearly demonstrate implications for cellular disease processes.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.