Scope

The Cellular Neurophysiology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of cellular and molecular mechanisms of neuronal excitability, communication, and plasticity.

Led by Dr. Arianna Maffei from Stony Brook University and Dr. Björn Kampa from RWTH Aachen University, the Cellular Neurophysiology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular neuroscience, which connect fundamental neural properties to the broader context of brain function and development.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

action potential generation mechanisms

biophysical and biochemical aspects of receptor activation and trafficking

cell migration, proliferation, and differentiation to synapses, circuit formation, remodeling, and pruning

computational modeling of neural circuits

dendritic and somatic integration of synaptic signaling

electrical and morphological characterization of excitatory and inhibitory neurons

ionic channel functions

neuromodulation

neurovascular coupling or neuron-glia interactions

synaptic organization, synaptic transmission, and plasticity of neural circuits

use of cutting-edge techniques such as optogenetics and chemiogenetics for the identification of neuronal circuits responsible for specific behaviors in both physiological and pathological conditions

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the cellular and molecular mechanisms in the developing and aging brain. Studies opening ways for computational modeling are particularly encouraged.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and #SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Cellular Neurophysiology section does not consider submissions focusing on clinical aspects of ischemic stroke or peripheral nerve injury, as these topics are more relevant to clinical research and the cellular neuropathology section. Additionally, while studies primarily based on cellular neuropathology mechanisms are generally outside the scope of this section, they may be considered if they have a fundamental basis in cellular neurophysiology and contribute to the understanding of neural properties in the context of brain function and development.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.