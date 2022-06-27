björn kampa
RWTH Aachen University
Aachen, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
University of Connecticut Health Center
Farmington, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Università telematica San Raffaele
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
University of Maryland, College Park
College Park, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Instituto de Neurobiologia Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico
Juriquilla Queretaro, Mexico
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Brain and Mind Centre, The University of Sydney
Sydney, Australia
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Las Positas College
Livermore, United States
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Montreal Neurological Institute, McGill University Health Centre
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
INSERM U1127 Institut du Cerveau et de la Moelle épinière (ICM)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
Italian Institute of Technology (IIT)
Genova, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Cellular Neurophysiology