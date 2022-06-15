Scope

The Non-Neuronal Cells section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of resident immune cells, glial cells, neurovascular cells, and other cells that populate the nervous system, including those from the peripheral innate or adaptive immune systems.

Led by Dr. Jason Plemel from University of Alberta, the Non-Neuronal Cells section welcomes submissions in the various domains of cellular neuroscience, which connect the understanding of cellular interactions and functions in both health and disease contexts.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

astrocytes and cells of the oligodendrocytic lineage

endothelial cells, pericytes, and perivascular macrophages

inflammation and immunity in the nervous system

metabolism and neural barrier functions

neuro-glial communication

neuro-immune interactions

neurovascular coupling

neurovascular unit

peripheral innate or adaptive immune systems

resident immune cells in the nervous system

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the roles and interactions of non-neuronal cells in the nervous system across various contexts, life stages, and species.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) #SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Non-Neuronal Cells section does not consider submissions focused solely on immunology, molecular biology, microbiology, or cancer research, as these topics may fall outside the scope of non-neuronal cell research. However, studies that investigate the role or function of non-neuronal cells in the context of neuro-immune interactions, inflammation and immunity in the nervous system, or peripheral innate or adaptive immune systems are welcome. Additionally, while the section does not primarily focus on neurodegenerative diseases, submissions that explore the involvement of non-neuronal cells in these conditions will be considered. Studies that do not primarily investigate the role or function of non-neuronal cells will not be considered for this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cellular neuroscience to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.