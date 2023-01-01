Mission & scope

Frontiers in Chemical Biology publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research across the field of chemical biology including problems within biological and biomedical systems in which chemistry plays a major role. It is the intent to highlight interdisciplinary approaches to solve a range of problems in the life sciences as long as one or more of the disciplines involves chemistry and a biological problem.

It is important that the biological problem and chemistry share center stage in the published manuscripts. In this manner, the experimental approaches, and potential new materials such as small molecules, natural products, drugs, and other compounds with bioactivity are properly described in the publications. Detailed key research of the chemical aspect of the problem paves a future involving an understanding of the chemistry that can be reproduced to solve future complex biological problems. The application of chemical approaches ensures molecular solutions to the target problems being investigated. The journal is an important and cutting-edge part of Frontiers and discusses interdisciplinary biological systems in the life sciences related to all areas of chemistry.

Areas covered by this journal include, but are not limited to:

• Structural studies of any biological systems consisting of proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, carbohydrates, fatty acids, natural products, and derivatives thereof

• Spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, microscopy and imaging of any biological and biomedical systems

• Enzymes and their mechanisms, inhibitors and substrates

• Metabolism and mode of action

• Proteins and their non-enzymatic functions

• Receptors and their nutrients, cations and drugs influx and efflux

• Reactive oxygen species (ROS) and molecules affecting their mode of action

• Organic and inorganic cofactors and their mechanism of action

• Signal transduction systems and their mechanisms

• Membrane structures, composition and function

• Anaerobic and aerobic cellular and organismic systems and chemical problems within

• Molecular sciences of biological and biomedical systems

• Post-translational modification mechanisms

• Phylogenetic trees and their relationships

• Mitochondria and other organelles and their chemical mode of action

• Diseases and their chemical biology and potential therapeutic agents

• RNA and DNA origami

• Evolutionary theories, systems and prehistoric considerations

• Organic and inorganic chemical synthesis of biological molecules and systems as well as compounds and new materials that affect such biological systems

• Drug design, studies, formulation as it applies to chemical biology and involve chemistry

• Homeostasis of metal ions, hemes and other important biological molecules and their mechanism of action

• Application of analytical techniques of relevance to science in biological and biomedical systems

• Application of proteomics, lipodomics, metabolomics, metalomics, and other omic methods to biological and biomedical problems

• Theoretical modeling, structure prediction, and design of systems of biological and biomedical relevance

• Development of new chemical methods and techniques for studies of biological problems including structure and function of systems in chemical biology

• Big data and how it applies to chemical biology and involve chemistry.

The editorial board consists of scientists with a deep interest in chemical studies of biological and biomedical systems. The editorial board members are involved at various levels from Review Editors, Associate Editors, Specialty Chief editors, and Field editors. The editorial board consists of and includes a group of life scientists with expertise related to but perhaps not limited to various aspects of the subdisciplines covered within Chemical Biology. We aim to be inclusive with regard to gender, race, sexual orientation, and geographic distribution.

All studies submitted must be founded in biological or biomedical systems in which a chemical approach is important for the contribution to and exploration of the target problem. Interdisciplinary research problems analyzing biological entities and processes are particularly welcome. Chemical studies that focus on detailed chemical issues without clear biological focus and relevance do not fall within the scope of this journal. Nor do manuscripts with a biological focus without clear chemical relevance do not fall within the scope of this journal either. Since the formulation of reasonable chemical biology discoveries is inseparable from the support of chemistry, biology, and medicine, therefore, this journal operates in close collaboration with our sister journals, such as Frontiers in Chemistry, Frontiers in Systems Biology, and various Frontiers journals in the life sciences and medicine.