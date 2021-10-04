Mission & scope

Frontiers in Chemical Biology is a multidisciplinary journal that focuses on the intersection of chemistry and biology in solving complex problems within biological and biomedical systems.

Led by Field Chief Editor Debbie C. Crans from Colorado State University, Frontiers in Chemical Biology welcomes research contributions in various domains of chemical biology, bridging the gap between chemistry and life sciences. Topics include, but are not limited to:

anaerobic and aerobic cellular and organismic systems and chemical problems within

application of analytical techniques of relevance to science in biological and biomedical systems

application of proteomics, lipodomics, metabolomics, metalomics, and other omic methods to biological and biomedical problems

big data and how it applies to chemical biology and involves chemistry

development of new chemical methods and techniques for studies of biological problems including structure and function of systems in chemical biology

diseases and their chemical biology and potential therapeutic agents

drug design, studies, and formulation as it applies to chemical biology and involves chemistry

enzymes and their mechanisms, inhibitors, and substrates

evolutionary theories, systems, and prehistoric considerations

homeostasis of metal ions, hemes, and other important biological molecules and their mechanism of action

membrane structures, composition, and function

metabolism and mode of action

mitochondria and other organelles and their chemical mode of action

molecular sciences of biological and biomedical systems

organic and inorganic chemical synthesis of biological molecules and systems as well as compounds and new materials that affect such biological systems

organic and inorganic cofactors and their mechanism of action

phylogenetic trees and their relationships

post-translational modification mechanisms

proteins and their non-enzymatic functions

reactive oxygen species (ros) and molecules affecting their mode of action

receptors and their nutrients, cations, and drugs influx and efflux

RNA and DNA origami

signal transduction systems and their mechanisms

spectroscopy, mass spectrometry, microscopy, and imaging of biological and biomedical systems

structural studies of biological systems consisting of proteins, nucleic acids, lipids, carbohydrates, fatty acids, natural products, and derivatives thereof

theoretical modeling, structure prediction, and design of systems of biological and biomedical relevance

The journal supports and advances the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Good Health and Well-being by focusing on interdisciplinary research of biological and biomedical systems, emphasizing the role of chemistry in solving complex problems related to human health. By publishing research on topics such as drug design, therapeutic agents, and the chemical biology of diseases, this journal contributes to the advancement of knowledge and understanding in the field of health and well-being. Additionally, the journal's commitment to inclusivity in its editorial board and research scope aligns with the broader goals of the SDGs, which aim to promote equality and reduce disparities in access to resources and opportunities.

Manuscripts outside the scope of Frontiers in Chemical Biology include those lacking a clear focus on both chemistry and biology or relevance to the field of chemical biology, as well as those not aligned with the journal's interdisciplinary approach to solving complex problems within biological and biomedical systems.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Chemical Biology is dedicated to advancing developments in the field of chemical biology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public alike, enabling the scientific breakthroughs of the future.