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Institute of Molecular Biology and Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, National Research Council (CNR)
Rome, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design
University of Naples Federico II
Naples, Italy
Specialty Chief Editor
Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design
Indian Institute of Technology (BHU)
Varanasi, India
Associate Editor
Theoretical Modeling, Structure Prediction & Design