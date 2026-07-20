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Center for Structural Chemistry, Department of Chemical Engineering, Higher Technical Institute, University of Lisbon
Lisboa, Portugal
Specialty Chief Editor
Bioinorganic Chemistry
Trinity College Dublin
Dublin, Ireland
Specialty Chief Editor
Bioinorganic Chemistry
Instituto Superior Técnico
Lisboa, Portugal
Associate Editor
Bioinorganic Chemistry
National Institute of Technology Rourkela
Rourkela, India
Associate Editor
Bioinorganic Chemistry